Co-Founder

Mundial Media

Patricia Linares is the co-founder of Mundial Media, where her vision is redefining how brands connect with diverse audiences in an authentic and meaningful way. She has been an integral part of the team responsible for growing the company’s proprietary Cadmus AI technology, which has processed over one billion data points to create personalized campaigns. Under Linares’ leadership, the company achieved a 200% increase in its client base since July 2023 and recently raised $3.5 million in pre-seed funding. She has also been vital to high-impact work, including assisting with the first-ever national Spanish-language campaign on safe firearm storage with Brady United and the Ad Council. In the past 12 months, her leadership has been instrumental in the company’s execution of several successful campaigns, resulting in a 341% growth in revenue.