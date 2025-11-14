Founder & President

Sterling Public Relations

Paula Steurer is the founder and president of Sterling Public Relations, a firm she established in 2008. She is a trusted authority among entrepreneurs and executives. Her innovative vision and strategic approach have propelled brands into the spotlight. Steurer possesses an innate ability to connect and engage. Her guidance has shaped dynamic PR campaigns throughout Orange County. The firm offers publicity, branding and marketing services that are tailor-made for highly targeted results. Steurer is also a thought-provoking public speaker who has shared insights on stages across the country for organizations like Mindbody and Vizio. Passionate about giving back, she is extensively involved with CASA of Orange County and The Literacy Project. She also serves as a court-appointed special advocate mentoring foster youth.