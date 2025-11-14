Prineha Narang

Venture Capital Executive, Deep Tech Entrepreneur, Scientist

DCVC, Aliro Quantum, UCLA

A partner at DCVC, professor at UCLA and a key figure at Aliro Quantum, Dr. Prineha “Pri” Narang is a visionary leader at the intersection of quantum science and deep tech entrepreneurship. Her ability to translate deep technical knowledge into high-growth commercial ventures positions her as one of the most influential figures shaping the future of advanced technology. A decorated scientist, Narang is an elected fellow of the American Physical Society and has been honored with some of the most prestigious accolades in her field, including a Guggenheim Fellowship and the Maria Goeppert Mayer Award. She currently serves on the board of trustees at her alma mater, the California Institute of Technology and on the Science Advisory Council of arXiv.