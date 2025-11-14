Human Resources Executive: ADA Compliance Expert and Consultant

Shaw HR Consulting, Inc. / Rachel Shaw Inc.

Building inclusive workplaces as a nationally recognized ADA and FEHA compliance consultant, Rachel Shaw is a seasoned human resources executive who has dedicated her career to fostering cultural change. Through her firms, Shaw HR Consulting, Inc. and the recently launched Rachel Shaw Inc., she equips HR and risk teams with the resources to support employees and ensure legal compliance for clients like Red Bull and LA Metro. Shaw is also the award-winning author of The Disabled Workforce: What the ADA Never Anticipated, which offers practical insights for creating more supportive work environments. A committed community leader, she has donated more than $50,000 to nonprofits in the past two years, including $25,000 to James Storehouse to support foster youth, and provides pro bono mentorship to dozens of professionals.