As chief marketing officer at FlavorCloud, Rachel Stam Trindade oversees marketing for the AI-powered cross-border logistics platform. She brings over 20 years of experience, with 15 focused specifically on the logistics industry. Trindade consistently drives scalable growth for high-performing organizations. Since joining FlavorCloud, her marketing team has generated seven figures in pipeline revenue and tripled web traffic. They also garnered significant media coverage and launched the industry’s first State of Cross Border report. Previously, Trindade served as CMO at Extensiv, helping triple ARR in under five years. She holds leadership roles at Teletrac Navman and HireRight. A passionate mentor, she recently earned her trainer certification for RESPECT Coaching, reflecting her dedication to team development. More than five of her prior direct reports now hold CMO roles themselves.