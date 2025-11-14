President & CEO

Idea Hall

Guiding purpose-driven communications as president and CEO of Idea Hall, Rebecca Ann Hall has built her agency into a nationally recognized, woman-owned creative firm since its founding in 2003. She has led impactful campaigns for organizations tackling Orange County’s most pressing challenges, from mental health to economic recovery, with clients like Be Well OC, Second Harvest Foodbank and the LA Department of Public Health. In one notable initiative, Hall transformed a restaurant pre-opening into a philanthropic platform that raised $246,000 for five local nonprofits. Her leadership extends throughout the community, serving as the 2025 chair of the Orange County Business Council and the executive vice-chair of Chapman University’s Board of Governors, where she also established an endowed scholarship. Over the past five years, Hall has guided the agency in donating over $657,000 in total support.