SVP, Senior Wealth Advisor

Lido Advisors

Guiding families, executives and entrepreneurs toward enduring legacies as SVP, senior wealth advisor at Lido Advisors, Rebecca Rang has over a decade of wealth management experience. She specializes in creating comprehensive financial plans, charitable giving roadmaps and investment strategies that have a positive impact on her clients’ lives. With a holistic and empathetic approach, Rang finds great satisfaction in helping families achieve their goals through collaboration, coordination and education. Her commitment to client success and professional excellence underscores her role as a trusted advisor who provides thoughtful financial solutions. A dedicated leader in her field, she supports the next generation of professionals through her involvement with the Women in Leadership Executive Program at UC Riverside Extension.

