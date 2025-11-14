Founder & CEO

Spica Tech

Guiding pioneering initiatives at the intersection of gaming, education and technology, Reine Abbas is the founder and CEO of Spica Tech and a globally recognized entrepreneur. For over two decades, she has been a transformative force, founding Wixel Studios, the first independent game development studio in Lebanon, and co-founding the Mawroth / G3 System platform. Abbas has been internationally recognized with awards from the World Bank, MIT Enterprise Forum and the Cartier Women’s Initiative. Her recent work includes directing multi-million-dollar projects in Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030, such as the Wings of Arabia AAA game and the Mecca Smart Hub. A dedicated mentor, she is also an assistant professor at USEK University, where she established the Game Design program.