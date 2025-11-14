CEO & President

Apriem Advisors

Rhonda L. Ducote is the CEO and president of Apriem Advisors, a leading independent wealth management firm based in Irvine, California. With over 32 years in the financial services industry and 25 years at Apriem, Ducote is a pioneering executive known for her visionary leadership, integrity and commitment to empowering others – especially women.

Under her leadership, Apriem has grown its reach while maintaining a boutique, client-first approach rooted in transparency, trust and multigenerational relationships. Ducote has fostered a culture of mentorship and inclusion, championing the advancement of women and young professionals in a traditionally male-dominated field.

In 2014, she founded Women of Wisdom (WOW), a groundbreaking initiative that provides financial education and community for women navigating life transitions, career changes and retirement. WOW has impacted hundreds of women across California through events, workshops and peer support.

Ducote continues to lead Apriem through strategic initiatives focused on values-based investing, charitable giving and long-term, purpose-driven financial planning. Her steady guidance has helped clients and teams navigate market volatility with clarity and confidence.

Beyond her corporate role, Ducote is deeply engaged in community service. She serves on the boards of the UCI Center for Investment and Wealth Management, the Southern California Hospice Foundation, and Coco Cares. A frequent speaker on financial literacy and women’s leadership, she is a passionate advocate for underserved communities.

A graduate of FIDM, Ducote’s legacy is defined not only by her professional achievements but by her unwavering dedication to service, mentorship and impact. She exemplifies bold, compassionate leadership and continues to inspire positive change in the financial industry and beyond.