VP, Branch Manager

Poppy Bank

Rita El Hage is a vice president and branch manager at Poppy Bank. With nearly 20 years of experience in the financial industry, she specializes in communication, problem-solving and business management. El Hage focuses on helping clients and business owners achieve their financial goals while leading and supporting her team. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Human Resources Management from Strayer University. Active in the business community, El Hage serves on the Calabasas Chamber of Commerce board of directors and is an ambassador for the West Valley Chamber of Commerce. She also supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, participating in its annual Light The Night walks.