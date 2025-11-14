The Creative Coalition

Chief Executive Officer

Robin Bronk is chief executive officer of The Creative Coalition, the leading national, nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization for the arts and entertainment industry. As CEO, Bronk focuses on educating the entertainment community on issues of public importance, including the First Amendment, arts advocacy and media literacy. Under her leadership, the organization launched the Spotlight Initiative, which produces and supports films with important social messages. She has also established numerous signature advocacy programs and media partnerships. Bronk joined the organization in 1998 as executive director and was named CEO in 2010. She is an author, producer and frequent public speaker, serving as the coalition’s primary spokesperson. Bronk is also a former Capitol Hill strategist.