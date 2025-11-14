Chief Executive Officer

Haaker Equipment Company, Inc.

Robin Haaker is the third-generation business owner and chief executive officer of Haaker Equipment Company, Inc., where she has spent over 20 years growing the business with a people-first culture. A respected leader in a predominantly male-driven industry, she has expanded the company’s footprint from three to seven locations and increased her workforce by over 80 employees. As a dedicated philanthropist, Haaker serves on the board of the Missing Peace Foundation, which funds mental health initiatives and co-chairs the annual golf tournament for Casa Colina Outdoor Adventures, supporting its wheelchair sports program. Her commitment to community service began at age 16, when she first started volunteering at Casa Colina. Under her leadership as CEO since 2017, Haaker has more than doubled the company’s annual revenue from $59 million to over $120 million.