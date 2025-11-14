Founder & Executive Director

California Safe Schools

Spearheading landmark children’s environmental health protections as founder and executive director of California Safe Schools (CSS), Robina Suwol is a renowned environmental justice advocate. She founded CSS in 1998, driven to protect vulnerable populations. Suwol achieved national prominence by leading the creation of the Los Angeles Unified Integrated Pest Management Policy. This policy remains the most stringent pesticide standard for K-12 schools nationwide. Its success spurred California’s Healthy Schools Act and serves as an international model. She also sponsored AB 405, a California law banning experimental pesticides whose health effects are unknown in K-12 public schools. Suwol continues to lead CSS, emphasizing policy changes and grassroots efforts. Her work focuses on schools and environmental justice communities, creating lasting institutional protection for children.