Founder & Partner

Spector Law, APLC

Samantha F. Spector is the founder and partner of Spector Law, APLC, a well-known Los Angeles family law firm established in 2012. She exclusively handles family law matters. Spector has deep experience in high-asset divorces and complex custody cases. She represents many entertainers, business executives and their spouses. Her approach focuses on reaching meaningful, goal-oriented resolutions. Before founding her firm, she was a partner at another firm, handling family law and civil litigation. Spector has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s list of “Hollywood’s Troubleshooters,” and the Los Angeles Business Journal named her one of the “Most Influential Women Attorneys.” She is active in various charities and serves as a board member of the UCLA Health System Board. Also, she is a member of UCLA’s Chancellor’s Society.