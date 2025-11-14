Associate

Greenberg Glusker LLP

An associate at Greenberg Glusker LLP and a rising talent in commercial real estate, Samantha Pannier represents owners, developers, tenants and investors in a wide range of transactions. Known for her ability to align legal strategy with client goals, she has quickly earned the trust of firm leadership, frequently working alongside senior partners on complex deals. Pannier’s recent highlights include representing a global asset management company in a $90-million acquisition of eight golf courses and negotiating a 30-year lease for a national supermarket’s first California location. A budding thought leader, she authored articles for Corporate Compliance Insights and Bloomberg Law in 2024 on California’s corporate climate disclosure laws. A dedicated community advocate, Pannier serves as the firm’s liaison to the ACLU of Southern California, connecting attorneys with pro bono projects.

