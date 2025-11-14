Co-Founder

Pretend City Children’s Museum

Co-Founder of Pretend City Children’s Museum, Sandra (Sandy) Stone is a visionary leader dedicated to early childhood development. Recognizing a critical need in Orange County, she co-founded the unique institution in 1997. Stone served as its first executive director, guiding it from concept to opening in 2009. She helped establish its “Good to Go” programs. These initiatives connect families to free developmental screenings and inclusive opportunities. Stone fostered key partnerships with organizations like First 5 Orange County and MemorialCare. Her leadership transformed Pretend City into a vital community resource. She played a guiding role in securing the museum’s relocation to Great Park. This expansion project will significantly increase its capacity to serve families. Since opening its doors in 2009, the museum she co-founded has welcomed more than 2.4 million families.