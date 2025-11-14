Chief Technology Officer

GeoLinks

Recognized for her pivotal role in launching transformative connectivity solutions, Dr. Sanyogita Shamsunder is the chief technology officer at GeoLinks, where she leads the company’s technology strategy, network innovation and product evolution. With over two decades of experience at companies like Google, Verizon and NextNav, her expertise spans wireless systems, cloud infrastructure and emerging technologies. At Google Cloud, she helped define the global edge strategy, guiding scalable infrastructure design for billions of users. A respected industry advisor, Shamsunder serves on the technical advisory boards of MaxLinear and American Tower, as well as the boards of NYIT and Rutgers ECE. Deeply committed to community service, she also serves on the board of Manavi, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of violence.

