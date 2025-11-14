Sr Finance Executive

Rio Bravo Inc DBA Vivienne Westwood

Sara E. Meda is the senior finance executive for Vivienne Westwood’s U.S. territory and a results-driven leader with over 15 years of experience shaping high-profile fashion and lifestyle brands. In her role, she spearheads critical initiatives, including property acquisitions and collaborative partnerships, that have expanded the brand’s presence and improved profitability. Throughout her career at companies such as BELLA+CANVAS / Alo Yoga, TOMS Shoes and BCBG Max Azria, Meda has led system implementations, budget overhauls and procurement restructures that enhanced organizational performance. She actively contributes to her community as a volunteer for La Habra City Little League and serves on the Sonora High School Baseball and Football Booster Boards, in addition to her role as treasurer for Rio Bravo.