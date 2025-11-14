Counsel

Venable LLP

Securing high-stakes victories for studios, talent and Fortune 500 companies as counsel at Venable LLP, Sarah Diamond is a distinguished civil litigator. She has extensive experience in the entertainment industry, representing clients in all stages of litigation in state and federal courts. Diamond recently served as second chair in a three-week jury trial that obtained a full dismissal for Morgan Stanley, a verdict recognized by the Daily Journal’s top verdicts of 2024. She also helps clients proactively plan for and manage crises as they materialize in regulatory investigations or litigation. She is a member of the prestigious, invitation-only Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel. In a recent trial, Diamond obtained a $2.57-million verdict for breach of contract and $8 million in punitive damages against Tyson Foods.