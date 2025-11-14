Chief Executive Officer

De Soi

Recognized on the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 list, Scout Brisson is the chief executive officer of De Soi, the non-alcoholic cocktail brand co-founded by Katy Perry. She joined the company pre-launch in 2021 and became CEO the following year at just 27. Brisson has since raised capital from top investors like Willow Growth and Creative Artists Agency, fueling the brand’s rapid ascent. She founded a women’s business book club in Los Angeles that has grown into a trusted network of operators and investors and mentors other founders through her candid LinkedIn posts. Under Brisson’s leadership, De Soi has expanded into more than 7,500 retail doors and has become the fastest-growing non-alcoholic brand in mass retail.