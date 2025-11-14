Founder and Visionary

WeRise

Senada Greca is the founder and visionary of WeRise, a self-development platform for women. The platform integrates science-backed strength training, nutrition and mindset coaching. Greca, a globally recognized trainer and entrepreneur, designs programs to help women cultivate discipline, confidence and resilience. Originally from Albania, she earned an MBA, mastered the science of strength training and turned a personal passion for movement into a global platform for empowerment. Greca’s expertise has been featured on platforms including “The Skinny Confidential” and “Jay Shetty On Purpose.” Her mission is to help women use strength training and sustainable habits to build self-trust and lead more fulfilled lives.

