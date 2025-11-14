Founder & CEO

Mirror Digital

Recognized on the 2025 Inc. Female Founders List, Sheila Marmon is the founder and CEO of Mirror Digital, a technology-enabled digital media and publishing company. A pioneer in multicultural marketing for over 13 years, she helps leading global brands tap into diverse, culture-first consumer markets. Marmon’s leadership has earned her firm recognition as a “Best Place to Work” by Ad Age and as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies twice by Inc. Magazine. Recently honored with the Innovator Award from the Advertising Club of New York Foundation, she is a respected industry leader who gives back to her community. A dedicated advocate for her profession, she serves on the board of the American Advertising Federation, where she chairs the digital committee.