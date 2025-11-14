SVP, People & Culture

Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County

Driving human resources innovation for major global companies, Shelby D. Boagni is the senior vice president of people and culture at The Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County. Her 30-year career includes leading HR functions for Fortune 500 companies like The Walt Disney Company and McDonald’s Corporation. From 2020 to 2024, Boagni served as the far western regional director for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., where she led over 5,000 women and helped raise over half a million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. During her tenure, she also launched the Ida L. Jackson Leadership Institute, which provided professional development to over 1,600 members. A fourth-generation Angeleno and dedicated community leader, she serves as a board trustee for her alma mater, St. Mary’s Academy.

