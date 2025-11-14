Founder & Principal

Autumn Communications

Founder and CEO of Autumn Communications, Shelley Reinstein has built a bi-coastal, full-service firm by rewriting the playbook for modern public relations. She scaled the agency from her dining room table to over 150 employees, representing clients like Amazon, Pinterest and Masterclass. Reinstein’s leadership blends relationship-driven service with innovation, earning the agency spots on the PRNet Top 100 and PR News’ Top Agency Elite lists. She has consistently stayed ahead of the curve, launching the firm’s affiliate & performance PR division and a data & insights practice to ensure creative ideas are fueled by insight. This forward-thinking approach has contributed to double-digit revenue growth and a team expansion of 30% this year. In response to the February wildfires, Reinstein mobilized relief efforts that raised $5,000 in one day and provided hands-on aid.

