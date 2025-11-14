Regional Director

Premier America Credit Union

Fostering community well-being as regional director of Premier America Credit Union, Sierra Gutierrez is a recognized leader in corporate and volunteer service. In her role at one of California’s largest credit unions, she cultivates key relationships with area businesses to improve the financial health of their employees and volunteers. Gutierrez has demonstrated a profound and long-term commitment to public service throughout her career, working to uphold the legacy of the three founders of the United Way of Ventura County. She actively contributes to the community by serving on the board of directors for the Braves Baseball Academy, an organization focused on developing character and leadership in young athletes. Now in her sixth term on the board of directors for the United Way of Ventura County, Gutierrez was presented with the 2024 Milton M. Teague Award for Outstanding Community Volunteerism.