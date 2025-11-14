VP & Managing Director

Project Management Advisors

Driving purpose and innovation in California’s real estate community as vice president and managing director at Project Management Advisors, Sonnet Hui has redefined the Los Angeles built environment. Her leadership has delivered major commercial, residential and civic developments, including projects accounting for over one million square feet of commercial tenant improvements, 4,000 multifamily units and 500 units of permanent supportive housing. A former vice president of design and construction at NBCUniversal, Hui is a passionate advocate for addressing the city’s housing crisis through her work on initiatives like Weingart Tower and the Downtown Women’s Center. She is also a dedicated community leader, serving as a board of trustee member for Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.