Founder

Regal Court Reporting

Driving the future of her industry as the founder of Regal Court Reporting, Stephanie Leslie is a fierce advocate dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the court reporting profession. A sought-after speaker, she has been featured at events for the California Deposition Reporters Association (CalDRA) and the National Court Reporters Association. In her role as the immediate past president of the CalDRA, Leslie has mentored a new generation of professionals and championed clear access to justice. Her firm has become the acquisition partner of choice for other independently owned agencies seeking an alternative to corporate consolidation, ensuring their legacies live on. She also serves her community through her involvement with The Hutchinson Bell of Southern California. Co-founded in 2007, Regal Court Reporting remains one of the last 100% court reporter-owned, steno-only firms in California.