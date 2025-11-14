Partner, Employment & Labor

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

A partner in the employment and labor practice at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, Stephanie Roeser is a reputable lawyer who counsels high-profile individuals and corporate clients in the entertainment and health care sectors. She was recently featured in Litigation Daily and Law360 for her work as a senior member of the team representing Blake Lively, helping secure a major victory with the dismissal of all claims asserted against Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Roeser has long represented Blue Shield of California, obtaining a defense verdict in a wrongful termination jury trial and successfully defending it on appeal. A dedicated advocate, she devotes significant time to pro bono matters, representing LGBTQIA+ individuals seeking asylum and counseling nonprofit organizations.

