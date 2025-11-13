Women Leaders Shine at the 2025 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The 5th annual LA Times Studios Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards took place on Nov 13, 2025 at the Fairmont Santa Monica Hotel & Bungalows. This gathering brought together executives, founders and creators for a day of dialogue and recognition.

The celebration hosted exceptional women whose leadership and influence is shaping their industries. Through inspiring conversations and the presentation of the Inspirational Women Awards, the event honored both the personal achievements and the collective power of women across Southern California.

See the all of the honorees, finalists and nominees here.

A Dynamic Lineup of Featured Speakers

The forum delivered a full afternoon of powerful conversations. Each panel offered a distinct lens into the future of women-led industries. The day opened with “Women Redefining Tech and Space,” where Melanie Pittaluga, director of marketing and communications for Millennium Space Systems, VP of Autonomous Systems Wendy Shimata of Varda, and CEO of Hydroplane Ltd., explored the rapidly evolving frontier of aerospace and autonomy. Their discussion underscored the essential role women now play in engineering, advanced systems, and next-generation technology which set an energizing tone for the program.

“The Immune System as the Cure: A Paradigm Shift in Women’s Cancers,” brought together Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and LA Times Studios President Anna Magzanyan to discuss a look at the future of medical innovation and the importance of collaborative leadership in transforming health outcomes.

Innovation and entrepreneurship were further spotlighted during “The Billion-Dollar Blueprint: From Idea to Icon,” where CEOs Sahara Lotti of Lashify, Marne Martin of Emburse and Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills shared candid reflections on building category-defining brands. The panel resonated deeply with the audience as they spoke about creative conviction and navigating the global beauty landscape.

Next, “The Founders’ Formula: Building and Scaling Your Business” brought together CEO Jackie Aina of FORVR MOOD, U.S vice chair Halé Behzadi of BMO, CEO Tracy M. Holland of Goodwill Brands, and Los Angeles Office Managing Partner & Employment Advice Counsel & Executive Disputes Chair Lara Shortz of Michelman Robinson, who discussed the challenges and strategies shaping today’s entrepreneurial climate for small businesses. The conversation gave insight on tactical takeaways for founders and emerging leaders.

The “Game Changers: Elevating Women in L.A.’s Sports & Entertainment Arena” panel. (Alan LaGuardia)

The momentum continued with “Game Changers: Elevating Women in L.A.’s Sports & Entertainment Arena,” where chair Angela Agrusa of DLA Piper, head of television Jennifer Breslow of Mattel Studios, assistant managing editor Angel Jennings of the Los Angeles Times, and CEO Julie Uhrman of Angel City Football Club explored the power of representation and leadership across media and professional sports.

The event closed with an inspiring “Live & Well” session featuring director of communications Melanie Murphy Richter of L-Nutra, CEO Tina Sarkisyan of Simple Steps Fertility, CEO Nina Westbrook of Nebbi, and “Live and Well” podcast host Melissa Magsaysay of LA Times Studios. Westbrook and the other honorable woman offered heartfelt insight into emotional wellness and resilience, emphasizing the importance of grounding personal and professional journeys in authentic connection.

Another highlight of the presentation was an intimate Fireside Chat with Tina Knowles, who shared thoughtful reflections on creativity, generational legacy, and the power of women supporting women. Her conversation offered a rare, inspiring look into the experiences that have shaped her journey and the values that continue to guide her work.

On challenges she faced, Knowles said, “Sometimes [women] don’t know the difference between being humble and when to shine,” underscoring the sentiment of many women leaders in attendence.

Altogether, these discussions created a rich tapestry of perspectives, celebrating not only the accomplishments of the panelists but the shared vision of a future where women lead with innovation, courage and purpose.

Celebrating the 2025 Inspirational Women Honorees

The L.A. Times Studios Inspirational Women Awards spotlight extraordinary leaders across key sectors whose contributions shape industries and strengthen communities.

This year’s honorees included:

Rising Star – Margaret McDonald, Partner, Reed Smith LLPFuture Systems – Marne Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Emburse

Healthcare & Life Sciences – Monica Gutierrez-McCarthy, President & CEO, Eisner Health

Sports & Entertainment – Gillian Zucker, Head of Business Operations LA Clippers

Professional Services – Executive – Hilda Echeverria, Partner, Ernst & Young (EY)

Professional Services – CEO or Founder – Karine Philippon, Managing Partner, Forvis Mazars

Real Estate & Construction – Kamini Lane, President & CEO, Coldwell Banker Realty

Consumer Goods & Retail – Marianna Hewitt, Co-Founder, Summer Fridays

Education, Nonprofit & Government – Janisse Quiñones, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Engineer, LADWP

Financial Services – Rhonda L. Ducote, CEO & President, Apriem Advisors

These incredible honorees represent a powerful spectrum of innovation, advocacy and achievement, women who are not only excelling in their careers but also elevating those around them.

About the Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

The Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, now in its 5th year, is the hallmark initiative of LA Times Studios, dedicated to spotlighting women who lead with integrity, vision, and purpose. Through thought-provoking panels, impactful storytelling and formal recognition. The event fosters community and encourages the next generation of leaders to rise, connect and create meaningful change.