In a world flooded with wellness trends, credible information and science-backed solutions to support long-term health and wellness are vital to make us look and feel our best. “Live + Well” panelists include Nina Westbrook, Melanie Murphy Richter and Tina Sarkisyan. Moderated by Melissa Magsaysay.

ON BODY LITERACY AND WELLNESS

Melanie Murphy Richter: “Body literacy is a concept that you quite literally know your body, you listen to it, you honor what it’s telling you. You listen to the signals and understand what they mean. In today’s society, where we are so busy and stressed, we don’t always listen, and we’re relying on external people to tell us what’s wrong. We need doctors and credentialed healthcare practitioners, but we need to be our own advocate. For women in general, it’s even more important whether it be to get pregnant or master empowerment or present our gifts to the world. There is so much less advocacy for women in the research and medical space.”

Nina Westbrook: “We’re wearing so many different hats, especially as women. And we’re going through all of these different phases and seasons in our lives. One thing that seems to be congruent through it all is the idea of the invisible load. We are not only being tasked with being caregivers, siblings, sisters, mothers, children, parents and friends, but we are doing more invisible work than ever before. Because of that, we have been dealing with so much burnout that impacts our physical health. Without that awareness, we’re not able to have the emotional self-efficacy that we need to make changes in our lives.”

Advertisement

Tina Sarkisyan: “It’s important for women to learn about body positivity when we’re younger, especially with AI and technology moving so fast. Education is empowering. I encourage young people to check their AMH levels. A 21-year-old who checks their AMH can plan and think about fertility preservation. You have more choices at a younger age. These days, we have technology with chromosomal analysis and AI scanning embryos, and we do things that we couldn’t five years ago. You still have choices at 40, but the most important thing is to slow down the conversation. As a practitioner, I provide truthful answers to things that may be misinformed through the different social media platforms. I have a responsibility to share accurate information.”

Melissa Magsaysay, Melanie Murphy Richter, Tina Sarkisyan, Nina Westbrook (David Arellanes)

ON INNOVATION

Richter: “I am excited about how AI is helping to shape the future of healthcare. We have developed distinct programs for people to implement the Prolon fasting mimicking diet but also put it into the framework of having dietetic consults that personalize your care based on lifestyle, habits, goals, medical oversight, laboratory review, tracking, cholesterol, blood pressure, all of these things. The personalization component at L-Nutra is what I really am excited about. We’re developing programs for diseases, such as our diabetes remission and regression program, which is actually helping to reverse Type 2 diabetes and remove medications. We have programs for PCOS, and we’re developing programs for irritable bowel syndrome. What’s going to work for you may not work for someone else.”

Advertisement

Westbrook: “Personalization is what makes the Nebbi app special, just because a lot of other mental wellness apps and solutions tend to be really high content libraries. We are designing and building the experience for Nebbi. I reject picking a niche because everyone needs mental health resources and tools, and [it] needs to be accessible. We created an experience that is individual and unique to each user. The app gives you a private, personal space to look within and figure out what works for you. Privacy needs to come along with that personalization, and we focus on that as well.”

ON ADVICE FOR CONSUMERS

Sarkisyan: “The most important thing is integrity, authenticity and remaining truthful in what information you give to the public. That’s how to obtain trust with a patient. Put in the time, have difficult conversations and follow through. There’s no substitute for integrity and ethical practice. Things are moving really fast. People don’t know how to digest some of this information. Provide a safe space, because integrity is important in the women’s health space.”

Westbrook: “As a consumer, it’s important that you do your own research. Be mindful about where you’re getting your information and stick to the facts. Information is at our fingertips, so we have to sift through the noise and focus on more credible sources and follow advice from professionals.”

Richter: “Capture your own data. As somebody that’s gone through my own intense healing process, it is important to try some things, see how it fits your body, but then track your own data and make decisions based on the data. That comes back to the body literacy component. It’s not just from a health perspective. As a woman in business, when you have your own company or you’re leading people, part of this work is getting back to your own intuition and strengthening it from a physical and emotional perspective.

Moderator: Melissa Magsaysay

Writer, Entrepreneur & Host of Live + Well by LA Times Studios

Melissa Magsaysay is a journalist, bestselling author and entrepreneur. She spent over a decade as a reporter and editor at the Los Angeles Times and Women’s Wear Daily and continues to contribute to the Los Angeles Times, Business of Fashion and CNN. As a trusted voice in fashion and beauty, Magsaysay advises luxury and lifestyle brands on creative strategy. She is the host of Live & Well, the new video podcast about beauty and wellness from LA Times Studios.

Melanie Murphy Richter

Director of Communications | L-NUTRA

Melanie Murphy Richter is a dynamic and accomplished Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, recognized as 2023’s “Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year” by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. As Prolon’s director of communications and medical science educator, Richter’s dynamic presence in these dual roles not only contributes to the growth of Prolon but also fosters a culture of education and awareness, ultimately empowering individuals to take charge of their health through evidence-based nutritional practices.

Advertisement

Tina Sarkisyan

Founder & CEO | SIMPLE STEPS FERTILITY

Tagui “Tina” Sarkisyan is the CEO and founder of Simple Steps Fertility, with nearly two decades of experience in reproductive medicine grounded in a strong nursing foundation. She has collaborated on research with Harvard University, UCLA and institutions in South Korea, and has contributed to advancing third-party reproductive protocols in the U.S. and Armenia in partnership with the Ministry of Health. Sarkisyan is deeply committed to the ethical dimensions of assisted reproduction and dedicated to empowering women through education, advocacy and informed participation in fertility preservation and the family-building journey.

Nina Westbrook

Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Co-Founder & CEO | NEBBI

Nina Westbrook, LMFT, is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and the co-founder and CEO of Nebbi. With over a decade of experience, she integrates CBT, mindfulness and nervous system regulation into every Nebbi experience. Featured in outlets like The New York Times, Oprah Daily, and ESSENCE, Westbrook also leads Bene by Nina and serves on the UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital board, championing accessible, compassionate and evidence-based mental wellness.

