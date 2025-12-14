The Immune System as the Cure: A Paradigm Shift in Women’s Cancers

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a physician and entrepreneur who serves as executive chairman and global CMO of ImmunityBio, Inc. With over 30 years of experience, he has focused on advancing cancer treatments and medical innovation, holding multiple medical and surgical degrees and fellowships.

Dr. Soon-Shiong has pioneered therapies for diabetes and cancer, published over 100 scientific papers and holds more than 675 patents. At UCLA, he performed the university’s first whole-organ pancreas transplant and the world’s first encapsulated islet cell transplant for Type 1 diabetes. His groundbreaking work led to the development of Abraxane, an FDA-approved cancer treatment with annual sales of approximately $1 billion.

In 2011, he founded NantWorks, a network of companies dedicated to advancing global health information, pharmaceutical development and digital communication. He has received numerous accolades, including the Franklin Institute’s 2016 Bower Award, and in 2018, acquired the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and Anna Magzanyan (David Arellanes)

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, in a conversation with LA Times Studios president Anna Magzanyan, shared updates about a paradigm shift taking place in the treatment of women's cancer. Dr. Soon-Shiong also owns the Los Angeles Times Media Group and is a minority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Insights from the Conversation

ON THE SHIFT IN TREATMENT OF WOMEN’S CANCER

Dr. Soon-Shiong: All of us have a cell in our body called the Natural Killer cells (NK cells), that roams around and looks for cells or organs that are bad and rejects them. That cell was only discovered around 1970. I have spent my career studying how to activate it so that we could kill cancer from the outside in. The cell goes after the tumor cell, quite literally binds to it, and puts enzymes that destroys it and explodes it. The cell has a receptor on its surface and if we give an injection of the receptor as a protein, it would expand the cell and kill cancer without chemotherapy.

ON A NEW APPROACH TO TREATMENT

Dr. Soon-Shiong: The fundamental cause of cancer is the collapse of the immune system, meaning as you age and the NK cells go down. We are trying to change the conundrum of how could we treat patients without chemotherapy, and if we do need chemo at a very low dose to expose the tumor and then kill it with NK cells. That’s been our journey and the good news is that I think we are there. The struggle now is to bring awareness.

WHERE THIS TREATMENT IS CURRENTLY IN THE FDA APPROVAL PROCESS

Dr. Soon-Shiong: For the past 10 years, we have been doing trials of Anktiva with a drug called BCG that first started with bladder cancer. We have 10-year survival of people without chemo. The drug was approved in 2024 for a subset of people with bladder cancer. In the interim, we’ve shown that it triples the lifespan of patients with lung cancer. We have metastatic pancreatic cancer patients alive now for six years. We have patients with breast cancer that are in complete remission. We are presenting brain tumors in the glioblastoma program where everything else failed and we’re getting some almost complete responses.

Dr. Soon-Shiong: I’ve gone to the FDA and explained that we can now measure when NK cells are low with the absolute lymphocyte count. And my frustration is that there are treatments for anemia and neutropenia that don’t kill cancer, but we haven’t approved a treatment for low NK cells that kill cancer. The only place that treatment is available is at our clinic in Los Angeles. We’re treating lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain cancer, head and neck cancer. We need this treatment available to the entire nation. I’m working and struggling my way through the FDA bureaucracy.

ON WHAT ELSE CAN WE DO TO PROTECT OUR NK CELLS

To ensure that you have a strong immune system, get good sleep. Absence of stress and exercise are really important. The big thing, however, is NK cell activity. We’ve figured out how to turn it on with a single jab subcutaneously. It’s all outpatient – in and out, and you’re done. Once your immune system gets activated, you get the feeling of having a cold.

With regard to other diseases, this NK cell goes after infection. It can kill the cells that cause a bacterial or viral infection. We have treated patients with sepsis. We’re doing clinical trials for patients with long COVID. We have trials now going for HIV where we’ve reduced the latency of HIV. It’s a ubiquitous cell, a magical cell that we need to activate within all of us.