Photo Gallery: The 2025 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

The Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, held November 13 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, brought together executives, founders and creators in Southern California for a night of thoughtful conversation, insights, networking and, most importantly, recognizing all the exceptional women whose leadership and influence is shaping their industries. Here are some snapshots of the evening, which gave attendees a chance to celebrate all of the honorees, finalists and nominees.
1. Paula Steurer, Amy Latzer 2. Marcela Lombardo, Rathi Siddarth 3. Jackie Miller, Madeleine Munday, Deana Payne, Jennifer Saylors, Kathy Hanks, Jennifer Waltzer, Cheryl Newell 4. Amal Omar, Tamika Lamison
1. Ashley Farrell Pickett, Monica Gutierrez-McCarthy 2. Tina Sarkisyan and guests 3. Yogesh and Chander Arora 4. Patricia Jones, Angie Bortolotti, Abby Meyer, Kelly Heinen
1. Maya Cohen, Kristina Walker, Emma Akerling, Jasmine Regala, Olivia Matta, Cristina Calderon 2. Nyanza Shaw, Sheila Cutchlow 3. Nancy Coblenz 4. Kenetia Lee 5. Kim Talley, Josh Francis
1. Donna Enayati, Leanne Kenny 2. Debbie Hansen-Bosse, Sandra DePena 3. Brooke Burgstahler, Laura Bloniarz 4. Ramona Lawson, Sandy Stone 5. Hannah Croce, Sydney Vinson, Roya Register, Marne Martin
1. (front row) Loren Brill Castle, Cassandra Morales Thurswell, Nina Boyajian, (back row) Diana “DB” Barnes, Ashley Farrell Pickett, Brieane Olson, Deborah Heslip 2. Rhonda and Jim Ducote 3. Adam Tanswell, Mia Farrell, Katie Kornfield 4. Hannah Croce, Sydney Vinson, Roya Register, Marne Martin