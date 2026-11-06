Honorees and Finalists from the 2026 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

“ Playing to Win: The New Business of Women’s Sports” panel at the 2026 Inspirational Women’s Forum.

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The 2026 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, the sixth iteration of the landmark Los Angeles event featured the best of women pioneers, decision makers and thought leaders from across Southern California.

The afternoon opened with a panel on the fast growth of women’s sports. Alisha Childress of Major League Volleyball, Los Angeles Sparks President Stacy Johns and Angel City Football Club CEO Amy Taylor discussed what’s fueling the momentum across soccer, volleyball, basketball and beyond. They covered the changing value of the women’s game and the role brands and investors are playing in its future. LA Times Studios’ Angelica Coronado moderated.

Anna Magzanyan and Jennie Garth discuss “I Choose Me” at the 2026 Inspriational Women’s Forum. (Sierra Aversano)

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Then, in a fireside conversation, actress, bestselling author and entrepreneur Jennie Garth reflected on a career built on reinvention, from Beverly Hills, 90210 to writing, podcasting and business. Drawing on her book I Choose Me, she talked about letting go of other people’s expectations and moving forward with purpose. LA Times Studios President Anna Magzanyan led the conversation.

Creating the Precedent: Lara Shortz, Los Angeles office managing partner at Michelman & Robinson, described leading in a traditionally male-dominated field. She shared the career pivots, calculated risks and defining moments along the way, and how women are creating new models of leadership for those coming next. Los Angeles Times Assistant Managing Editor Angel Jennings moderated.

The Choices Behind Success: Ambition, Family & Legacy: Trial attorney Maro Burunsuzyan, founder of the Law Offices of Maro Burunsuzyan, spoke candidly with Anna Magzanyan about the choices and compromises that come with building a company and a legacy while raising a family. She also discussed how women are redefining success on their own terms.

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Looking Good, Feeling Good: Building the Business Behind the Brand: The forum closed with four lifestyle founders: Chriselle Lim of PHLUR, Jennifer Meyer of Jennifer Meyer Jewelry, Clare Vivier of Clare V. and Sarah Gibson Tuttle of Olive & June. They walked through how they turned a personal style and a creative idea into a business that scales, covering viral marketing, building a loyal customer base, smart risk-taking and expansion. Melissa Magsaysay, host of LA Times Studios’ “Live & Well” podcast, moderated.

Honorees/Finalists

Find the complete list of honorees and finalists here:

Consumer Goods & Retail

Honoree: Laura Shaff, President & CFO, OSEA Malibu

Finalists:

Leona Whitney Beatty, Founder & CFO, Josephine & Billie’s

Hali Borenstein, Chief Executive Officer, Reformation

Sahar Mehrabzadeh, Chief Revenue Officer, Bay Cities

Mastaneh Sharafi, SVP, Science and Innovation, Ritual

Susan Taylor, President & CEO, Juice It Up!

Education / Nonprofit / Government

Honoree: Rosemary David Reyes, Chief Executive Officer, Central City Community Health Center, Inc.

Finalists: Tess Banko, Community Development Director, U.S.VETS

Cambria Cline, Co-Founder & Vice Chair, Youth Champions

Danielle Diliberti, Executive Board Member, MACH Alliance

Christina Miller, President & CEO, Mental Health America of Los Angeles

Rachel Moore, President & CEO, The Music Center (Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County)

Financial Services

Honoree: Collene Greenlee, Managing Director, West Region Head, Commercial Bank, Citibank

Finalists: Halé Behzadi, U.S. Vice Chair, California, BMO Bank N.A.

Cécile Chalifour, Managing Director, Community Development Banking, West Region, J.P. Morgan

Maria Hunter, Market President, Los Angeles, Enterprise Bank & Trust

Rebecca Shah, SVP, Head of HNW Banking & Specialty Deposits, Patriot Bank

Ursula St. Geme, EVP, Senior Regional Director, California Bank & Trust

Future Systems

Honoree: Nancy Coblenz, President & Co-Founder, Stellenium

Finalists: Carla Bedrosian, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Xsolla

Malea Farsai, Corporate Counsel, NETSOL Technologies Inc.

Nicole Arbaugh McCormack, SVP & GM of Brand Solutions, TeamSnap

Liana Pogosyan, CFO & Treasurer, Xos Trucks

Susan Ying, SVP of Global Partnerships, Ampaire

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Healthcare / Life Sciences

Honoree: Victoria Thain Gioia, Co-Founder & CEO, Perelel

Finalists: Allyson Brooks, Ginny Ueberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Hoag Women’s Health Institute, Hoag

YJ Oh, SVP & GM, Surgical, Edwards Lifesciences

Sarah Oreck, Co-Founder & CEO, Mavida Health

Julia Perederiy, Founder, President, OmBiome

Smitha Ravipudi, CEO, USC Care Medical Group & Keck Medicine Ambulatory Care Services, Keck Medicine of USC

Professional Services

Honoree: Maro Burunsuzyan, Founder & CEO, Law Offices of Maro Burnusuzyan, APLC

Finalists: Taylor Hathaway-Zepeda, Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Jennifer Post, Managing Partner, Los Angeles, Thompson Coburn LLP

Chahira Solh, Partner; Chair, Executive Committee, Crowell & Moring LLP

Vivian Thoreen, Executive Partner - Los Angeles, Holland & Knight

Tanya Viner, Co-Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, Buchalter LLP

Real Estate / Construction

Honoree: Kathleen Abbott, Chief Revenue Officer, Shawmut Design and Construction

Finalists: Gina Abbott, President, Property Management, Stockdale Capital Partners

Val Achtemeier, Vice Chairman, Debt & Structured Finance, CBRE

Lise Bornstein, Partner, KFA Architecture

Christine Deschaine, Senior Vice President, KWP Real Estate

Rayni Romito Williams, CEO & Co-Founder, The Beverly Hills Estates

Sports / Entertainment

Honoree: Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic, President, GrowthDay Entertainment, Growthday

Finalists: Katlyn Gao, Co-Founder & Founding CEO, League One Volleyball

Halee Mason, VP, Technology & Business Development, Cloud9 Esports, Inc.

Jennifer Mitchell, President, CBS Television Stations, Paramount

Tina Perry, President, OWN TV Network and OTT Streaming, OWN TV Network & OTT Streaming

Lauren Stein, EVP, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Television (SPT)

