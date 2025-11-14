Founder & Volunteer CEO

The Literacy Project

Sue Grant is the founder and volunteer CEO of The Literacy Project, a nonprofit she launched in 2009 to empower underserved youth. The organization has provided a comprehensive reading program to over 11,000 students from low-income families, with participants demonstrating average skill improvements ranging from 76% to 129%. Recognized with a special proclamation from former mayor Will O’Neill for creating generational change, Grant has also overseen the donation of over $2 million in reading games to support 51,750 family members outside the classroom. Her commitment to community service includes extensive board affiliations with organizations such as the Assessment and Treatment Services Center and the Balboa Performing Arts Theater. Through her stewardship, The Literacy Project has secured over $5.5 million in funding, enabling the nonprofit to serve students and schools at no cost.