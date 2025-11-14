Senior Managing Director, Operations & Administration

BKM Capital Partners

As senior managing director of operations & administration at BKM Capital Partners, Susan Rounds is a transformational leader who chairs the firm’s Compensation, ESG and Women’s Network committees. Her bold and measurable work advancing women in commercial real estate includes leading the recruitment of 23 full-time female employees, increasing the firm’s female workforce to 58%. Under Rounds’ guidance, BKM now boasts a 72% diverse workforce, and she has implemented pay equity audits and a new parental leave policy offering 10 weeks of paid leave. Her hands-on leadership style is evident in her personal visits to all 13 regional offices to deepen alignment and strengthen team culture. A dedicated mentor, she has guided over 40 teens and young adults through internship programs, encouraging many to pursue higher education or launch entrepreneurial ventures.

