Dean, AFI Conservatory & EVP, American Film Institute

Susan Ruskin is Dean of the AFI Conservatory and Executive Vice President of the American Film Institute. Since her appointment in 2019, she has led the top-ranked film school’s academic mission and was named Variety’s Entertainment Educator of the Year in 2023. Ruskin previously served as dean of the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), beginning in 2013. There, she focused on engaging filmmakers in new storytelling technology, founding a Media and Emerging Technology Lab. Her industry experience includes serving as a creative executive at Lucasfilm Ltd. and president of production at Middle Fork Pictures and Pal-Mel Productions. Ruskin holds an MFA from UC Riverside and a BA from New York University.

