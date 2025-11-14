(Edited with Google AI)

Founder & CEO

Simple Steps Fertility

Guiding individuals and couples through the emotional journey of infertility as CEO of Simple Steps Fertility, Tagui Tina Sarkisyan is a passionate leader with two decades of experience in reproductive medicine. She began her career in 2005 at leading institutions like CHA Fertility Center, where she participated in cutting-edge research with scientists from Harvard University and South Korea. This experience shaped her commitment to combining scientific excellence with compassionate care, leading her to found her own dedicated support center hub. At Simple Steps Fertility, Sarkisyan helps people explore diverse reproductive options, including egg freezing, surrogacy and single parenthood. A dedicated community leader, she has served as president of the Armenian American Nurses Association and currently sits on the boards of Eternal Nation and the Armenian International Medical Congress.