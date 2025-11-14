Founder & CEO

Bellabu Bear

Founder and CEO of Bellabu Bear, Tamara Kaakani has built a nationally acclaimed children’s apparel company from a single innovation: the Convertible Footie. Inspired by her daughter’s eczema, she has grown the Southern California-based business into a complete lifestyle line where every product is intentionally designed for comfort, skin sensitivity and function. In the past 24 months, Kaakani has achieved extraordinary milestones, securing co-branded partnerships with Warner Bros., NBCUniversal and Minecraft, and expanding retail distribution into Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s. Honored on the Female Founder 500 list, she ensures the company gives back through charitable initiatives that help families “do good in comfort.” In recognition of her leadership, Bellabu Bear has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years, ranking #45 in consumer products.

