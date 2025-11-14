Founder & Executive Director

Make A Film Foundation

As founder and executive director of the Make A Film Foundation, Tamika Lamison is a purpose-driven creative leader who grants “film wishes” to children with terminal or serious illnesses. She built the nonprofit by galvanizing the entertainment industry, including A-list talent, major studios and all major unions, to create legacy short films for young people. A long-standing champion for diversity, Lamison created and led the Commercial Directors Diversity Program, a groundbreaking DEI initiative between the DGA and AICP, for eight years. Selected for the 2024 Disney Directing Program and Dan Lin’s Rideback RISE Fellowship Circle, she is a multi-hyphenate artist who also mentors youth through organizations like the Academy’s SPARK Program and Inner City Filmmakers. Her recent short film, Superman Doesn’t Steal, won the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Short Form (Live-Action).

