Managing Partner

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Recognized as a leading lawyer for private equity in California by Chambers USA, Tana Ryan is the inaugural managing partner of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP’s Los Angeles office. A trailblazer in private equity and corporate law, she is focused on building and leading the firm’s expansion in Southern California while advising private equity funds and companies on high-stakes matters like M&A and leveraged buyouts. Ryan’s client roster includes heavyweights such as Greenbelt Capital Partners, H.I.G. Capital and Oaktree Capital. She was also recommended by Legal 500 US and included in Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Dealmakers in America.” In the last 24 months, she has led several high-profile transactions, including advising H.I.G. Capital in its $1.3-billion take-private acquisition of Converge Technology Solutions.

