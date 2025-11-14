President

Goldhirsh Foundation

As president of the Goldhirsh Foundation, Tara Roth oversees a $60 million, 100% mission-aligned foundation that supports innovation through its financial, human and social capital. She spearheads LA2050, a community-guided initiative that creates a shared vision for Los Angeles’ future and has earned gold Anthem, Telly and Shorty awards. Recently named one of the 20 Most Influential Civic Leaders in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Roth also led the formation of a coalition of 12 philanthropic partners that collectively made 68 grants to local nonprofits. A dedicated civic leader, she has served on numerous boards, including the Ad Council, LA Cleantech Incubator and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, where she co-chairs the financial capital committee, structuring a blue economy fund.

