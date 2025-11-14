Executive Director

Orange County Grantmakers

Driving philanthropic collaboration to advance equity in her region as the first-ever executive director for Orange County Grantmakers (OCG), Taryn Palumbo is a leader unafraid to challenge the status quo. In her seven years with the organization, she has transformed it from an internal peer-networking group into a leading community voice, a shift solidified when she led it to become a fully independent 501(c)(3) in 2024. A respected thought leader, Palumbo’s recent article on public-private partnerships was selected as an Editor’s Choice by Forbes in January 2025. She has also overseen a twofold increase in membership and expanded programming from five events per year to over 70. A dedicated community leader, she serves as president-elect on the executive committee for the OC Forum.

