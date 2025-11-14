Founder & CEO

The Lilac Agency

Tatiana Bolaños is the founder and chief executive officer of The Lilac Agency, a leading Latina-owned talent management firm headquartered in Southern California. With nearly 15 years of experience in the entertainment and influencer industries, she has established a proven track record of developing creators from the ground up and guiding them toward sustainable, long-term careers. Since founding The Lilac Agency nearly a decade ago, Bolaños has grown the company into a $4-million enterprise recognized by Business Insider for advancing equity and representation in the creator economy. Under her leadership, Lilac has secured major collaborations with brands such as BMW and Febreze, while fostering a culture of trust and retention among its team and clients.

