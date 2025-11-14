Chief Strategy Officer

UCI Health

As chief strategy officer and senior vice president of ambulatory services at UCI Health, Tatyana Popkova leads strategy formulation, network growth and marketing for one of California’s largest academic health systems. Her forward-thinking vision has driven a renewed focus on strategic partnerships with entities such as Amazon Web Services, General Catalyst and the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC). In her operational capacity, Popkova has responsibility for the ambulatory outpatient network, which was rated one of the top in the U.S. by Vizient, Inc. in 2024. A passionate advocate for placing the consumer at the heart of healthcare, she led the 2023 launch of the UCI Health digital front door. A dedicated community leader, she is the 2025 chair of the Orange County Go Red for Women Campaign.

