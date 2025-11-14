Theresa Cristine Becerra

Partner

Spencer Fane LLP

As a partner at Spencer Fane LLP, Theresa Becerra has cultivated a reputation for success in business, real estate and construction litigation over a legal career spanning more than two decades. She is a dedicated member of the firm’s Women ADVOCATE group, recently presenting at its inaugural EmpowerHER Summit, and represented the firm at the 2024 Leadership Institute for Women of Color Attorneys’ Conference. Becerra’s practice focuses on affordable housing counseling, commercial construction and complex business litigation, where her thoughtful and aggressive advocacy has earned her a place as a leader in the field. A dedicated community builder, she serves on the Los Angeles County Bar Judicial Appointments Committee, volunteers with Project Angel Food and is the most recent past chair of the UCLA Latino Alumni Association.

