Chief Executive Officer

Child Creativity Lab

Driving unprecedented post-pandemic growth as chief executive officer of Child Creativity Lab, Tracey Hill applies over two decades of experience as a marketing executive to foster STEAM education for children. A skilled collaborator, she has forged transformative corporate partnerships to develop co-branded STEAM kits with industry leaders such as Edwards Lifesciences, Southern California Edison and Genesis Motor America. These initiatives bring real-world applications into the classroom, bridging the gap between education and industry. Hill’s strategic vision and passion for service have also led to a significant expansion of the organization’s board of directors, attracting representatives from major Orange County companies. In recognition of her exceptional leadership and commitment to community service, she was named the 2024 Outstanding Small Non-Profit Businessperson of the Year in Santa Ana.