CEO & President

Cydcor

Recognized as one of the Top 10 Influential Women Leaders of 2024 by Industry Era Women Leaders, Vera Quinn is the CEO and president of Cydcor. Her remarkable 26-year journey with the company saw her rise from an entry-level role to become its first female CEO in 2020. In the past two years, she has overseen unprecedented success, including consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth and expansion into new industries. This leadership also earned her the Woman of Business Award from Comerica Bank and the Los Angeles Lakers. A dedicated philanthropist, Quinn has served as executive director of Liberty Children’s Home in Belize since 2015, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars, and has helped Cydcor raise over $1 million for Operation Smile.

