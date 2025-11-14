Co-Founder

Perelel

Victoria Thain Gioia is the co-founder of Perelel, an OB/GYN-founded vitamin company revolutionizing women’s health. She offers stage-specific, medically-backed support for every phase of a woman’s hormonal journey. Gioia began her career in investment banking and private equity before transitioning into roles at startups like The Honest Company and Carbon38. Her personal experience with a nutrition-related birth defect during pregnancy inspired her to partner with her OB/GYN, Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, and co-founder Alex Taylor to launch Perelel. The company has since expanded its product line to 21 SKUs and achieved significant retail presence in doctors’ offices and stores like Erewhon. She also leads Perelel’s advocacy efforts, including initiatives focused on perimenopause and closing the women’s health research gap. A dedicated philanthropist, Gioia serves on the CHLA Board of Trustees.