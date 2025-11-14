Co-Managing Parter

Fineman West & Company LLP

As co-managing partner at Fineman West & Company LLP, Wendy On is a trusted and strategic advisor who brings over two decades of experience guiding companies through all stages of growth. After beginning her career at Deloitte, she joined Fineman West and became one of the first women to make partner at the firm. Her practice specializes in helping businesses navigate complex accounting and tax decisions, improve operational efficiency and develop successful exit strategies for clients in manufacturing, consumer goods, technology and entertainment. A dedicated and thoughtful leader, On is deeply committed to bridging business and community impact. She serves as a board advisor for TAG Alliances, a global network of professional firms and is the chair of the board for the Asian Pacific Community Fund (APCF).