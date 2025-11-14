Chief Legal Officer, Chief Corporate Development Officer & Board Secretary

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc.

As chief legal officer, chief corporate development officer and board secretary for Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., Wendy Pizarro, Esq., is a key member of the senior executive management team at the NYSE American-listed company. An award-winning corporate attorney and digital health advocate, she was honored as an Asian Pacific Leader of Influence by the San Diego Business Journal in 2025 and a Woman Leader in Tech Law by Law.com in 2023. In her hybrid role, Pizarro is responsible for the company’s global legal strategy and furthering health equity by increasing access to clinical trials for underrepresented populations. A dedicated community leader, she serves as a board member at the Harvard Law School Association of San Diego and the Tea3 Foundation and is a lifetime member of the Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary.

